Nature lovers can explore the world of dragonflies at a town park this month.

Dragonfly Day will take place at Queen Elizabeth Park in Grantham on Saturday (July 19), from 11am to 3pm, near the park’s two small ponds, and offers visitors the chance to learn about the species flying around the area’s rivers and ponds.

Organised by the Wyndham Park Forum, the free event includes craft activities and pond dipping, with support from a volunteer from the British Dragonfly Society.

Queen Elizabeth Park

Visitors will also be able to explore the variety of plants growing near the water.

Donations will be welcomed to support the group’s ongoing work in the parks.