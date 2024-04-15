Budding artists can learn new skills in two new classes.

Grantham Arts will be starting a six-week ceramic course on Wednesday (April 17) until May 22 from 6.30pm until 8.30pm at Grantham Museum in St Peter’s Hill.

Students will be taken through a variety of methods including hand building, slip casting and throwing.

Grantham Museum. Photo: Google Maps

They will also have access to a variety of clay bodies to work with, including earthenware, stoneware, porcelain, grogged and slip cast clay.

Each week, students will learn a new skill and by the end of the course they will have completed a number of projects.

Once it is complete, they will be able to join the Grantham Arts pottery club.

Also from April 22 until April 29 and May 13 until May 20, there will also be a print course on offer.

Over the four weeks, students will look at a variety of printing techniques to help them develop their own ideas and find ways to create beautiful prints.

The course will cover a variety of techniques including mono printing, linocut prints and collagraphing.

Materials will be provided to enable students to create a number of prints including different methods.

If anyone wishes to create more prints they can pay a small additional cost.

Anyone who would like to book a course can do so at www.granthamarts.org.

The six-week ceramic course costs £120 and the four-week prints course costs £60.