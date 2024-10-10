Home   Grantham   News   Article

Learner motorcyclist stopped by Lincolnshire Police on A1 at Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 14:42, 10 October 2024
 | Updated: 14:44, 10 October 2024

A learner motorcyclist has been stopped by the police on a major road.

Lincolnshire Police stopped the driver on a 125cc motorbike on the A1 at Grantham earlier today (Thursday, October 10).

The rider was stopped for number plate and exhaust offences, as well as having a provisional licence and CBT (compulsory basic training) that was four months out of date.

Lincolnshire Police stopped the motorcyclist on the A1 at Grantham.
The bike was seized from the rider.

