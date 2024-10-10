A learner motorcyclist has been stopped by the police on a major road.

Lincolnshire Police stopped the driver on a 125cc motorbike on the A1 at Grantham earlier today (Thursday, October 10).

The rider was stopped for number plate and exhaust offences, as well as having a provisional licence and CBT (compulsory basic training) that was four months out of date.

The bike was seized from the rider.