A woman was left “gobsmacked” when she was announced as a Grantham Journal Business Award winner.

Deborah Wylie, who is a consultant for Honey Legal, won the Customer Care award at the awards ceremony on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Judge Paul Green, of the Grantham Business Club and Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, who presented the award on the night said: “This was not an easy category by any means.

Deborah Wylie of Honey Legal wins the Customer Care award.

“However, the winner impressed me greatly with their customer focussed, empathetic approach, their 5* Trustpilot ratings and a business plan and strategy that is entirely based on doing the right thing for the customer.”

Within her role, Deborah goes out to meet potential clients and sits down with them to review their estate and conduct a risk assessment of it.

She then passes on the details to the legal team, which then leads to her sending on the documents to clients for them to look over before everything is finalised.

Deborah enjoys the “very social aspect” of her role.

She added: “I’m with the customers the whole way through.

“I enjoy that feeling that people get when they’ve got all the documents in place and I can say that’s brilliant, you’re all sorted.

“Then you see that is the weight lifted off their shoulders, so I love that aspect of it.

“I’m actually a bit of a nerd too, so I also like the legalities of it all.

“I don’t need to know this knowledge as the legal team does all of that, but I’m one of those people that likes to know why.”

When she was announced as the winner, Deborah said she was “gobsmacked” and “delighted”.

Deborah added: “I nearly pulled out of the process a few times thinking there’s no point and I’m not going to win.

“The only reason I carried on really was because of the customer that nominated me, and I thought I couldn’t really look him in the eye and say I didn’t bother.

“I was absolutely delighted though because I also had my partner with me.

“He’s an engineer and he doesn’t really have a clue what I do, so it was really nice for him to see that success.”

Looking to the future, Deborah hopes to build on her business.

She added: “It takes a long time to build a business up. I want to continue with what I’m doing and just see the business build.

“I’m definitely going to expand on the talks I do as well.”