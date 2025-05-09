Tributes have been paid to a popular coach driver who “lived his life to the max and enjoyed every single moment of his career”.

Alan Cartwright, co-owner of Osbournby-based A&P Travel, died early this morning (Friday, May 9), the company announced “with the heaviest of hearts” in a statement on social media.

“Words cannot express exactly our emotions currently, but we remain fully focused on delivering exactly what he would have wanted us to do,” said the statement.

Alan Cartwright with his son Paul. (45883737)

“In the fullness of time we’ll find words and memories to share, but for now it’s very much business as normal, as that is what Alan would’ve wanted.”

They asked customers travelling with them to “raise a glass to celebrate a life that was enjoyed to the full—taking people to places and creating memories for 62 years on the road”.

“We take a little comfort in the knowledge that he lived his life to the max and enjoyed every single moment of his career.

“To the legend – we thank you for everything.

“Time to hang your keys up.”

His passing marks the end of an extraordinary 62-year career behind the wheel—one which brought joy, companionship and unforgettable experiences to thousands of passengers.

Born in 1942, Alan began his working life in the coach industry in Grantham.

He first joined Reliance of Grantham before moving on to AC Williams in Ancaster. With a deep passion for travel and connecting people, Alan’s name became synonymous with quality, reliability and warmth in the touring scene.

In 2006, Alan and his son Paul founded A&P Travel from scratch. What began as a modest operation—with leaflets distributed from a Morrisons bag in Grantham—grew into a highly regarded business.

His career highlights included driving TV presenter Judith Chalmers and gaining nationwide recognition among his peers.

Known affectionately by many as a “legend”, Alan took great pride in his work and never tired of the road.

Even at 80, he marked his milestone birthday in December 2022 by doing what he loved most—driving two coaches full of customers to Llandudno for a five-day celebration complete with sightseeing, pantomimes and laughter.

About 500 people have so far paid tribute to Alan in the comments on the Facebook statement.

Margaret Rutt said: “So sad to hear this. Condolences to all the family. He was very proud of you all. A friend at school and throughout the years. You will be missed. RIP Alan xx”

Simon Swift said: “Alan was a true legend and a genuinely nice guy and an ambassador for the industry.

“He always had a nice word to say and offered lots of help when I first started all those years ago, and nothing changed the last time I spoke to him a few years ago.”

Taz Symon said: “The word ‘legend’ is often thrown about, but Alan, you are the true meaning of the word, sir. It was an honour to have known you and shared your wealth of experience and passion for our industry. GOAT will miss you, buddy. Regards to you, Paul, and all the family.”

Ben Wilcox added: “Alan was a true gentleman. It was a pleasure knowing him, and whenever you were in a hotel, he’d always greet you with a smile and a pint.”

Other companies also paid tribute.

Bibby’s of Ingleton Ltd wrote: “Absolute legend and the stand-out character on any coach park. Rest in peace, Alan. You will be sadly missed by many industry friends, colleagues and customers. Sending our love to Paul and family from all at Bibby’s.”

Parrys International Tours Ltd said: “Sincere condolences from us all at Parrys International – a lovely man!”

Sue Kerby said: “Condolences from everyone at Kings Coaches. Our thoughts are with you.”