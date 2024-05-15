The future of Grantham's mayoral title faces uncertainty as the new town council navigates legislation that may prohibit the role alongside a chairman.

The town council met for the first time last night (Tuesday) and decided the role will be filled by an “ambassador”.

It comes as former mayor Coun Mark Whittington passed on his duties to his deputy, Coun Charmaine Morgan.

New ambassador Coun Charmaine Morgan with outgoing Mayor Coun Mark Whittington. | Photo: Daniel Jaines

Legislation dictates that due to Grantham Town Council being a tier three parish authority rather than an upper tier district authority, it cannot have a chairman and a mayor at the same time.

Councillors are seeking clarification, especially as the mayor's role is civic and not authoritative within the council.

Coun Tim Harrison (Ind), who was voted in as the chairman on Tuesday, told the authority’s initial meeting that he could not personally carry out the role because “I personally will not have time to do functions of chair, district and full-time job and charity work I already do”.

Former mayor Mark Whittington and wife and mayoress (centre left) with the new leadership at Grantham Town Council, from left, ambassador's consort Coun John Morgan, ambassador Coun Charmaine Morgan, chairman Coun Tim Harrison, vice chairman Coun Marie Reid and deputy ambassador Coun Wayne Hasnip. | Photo: Daniel Jaines

However, he added: “My personal opinion is that the mayor is very valuable to the town. I personally would like to carry on with that.”

He said further due diligence needed to be carried out, adding: “Everyone’s said we can’t do it but no-one’s shown me why we can’t do it.”

A similar council in Kimberley in Nottinghamshire was used as an example of an authority having to get rid of their mayor.

The first meeting of Grantham Town Council on May 14, 2024. | Photo: Daniel Jaines

Instead, the role will be filled by an official ambassador - Coun Charmaine Morgan - and her deputy.

After the meeting, Coun Harrison affirmed the ambassador's continuation of pomp and ceremony, which he said was “vital for the town”.

“It can bring income to the town, it’s great for when we’ve got visiting dignitaries and it’s fantastic for opening events and things like that,” he said.

He said the function barely cost £10 a day for the whole year, noting that Coun Whittington had attended 260-plus events last year, encouraging businesses and visitors to the town and playing an ambassadorial role with visiting dignitaries.

One event last year involved collaboration with the town’s Twinning Association and Sankt Augustin, with hopes for its continuation.

Councillors voted for Coun Wayne Hasnip as deputy.

As he handed the reins over to Coun Charmaine Morgan, Coun Whittington noted that there had only officially been a mayor since 1836, with similar roles being carried out under different titles going back to at least 1361.

“So going on to ambassador, the title is largely irrelevant,” he said.

“All the charter says is that there has to be a person chosen by a body that represents a town.”

He said he was pleased that, as “protector of the charter” he was able to carry on passing it to the next “Guardian”.

“I’ve had a really great year. I’ve discovered things about Grantham that I didn’t know,” he said.

“Hopefully going forward Charmaine will have a fantastic time. She’s helped and supported me and has been exceptional. I couldn’t have done it without Charmaine, I know she’ll be a great ambassador going forward.”

He said her deputy Wayne would “learn a lot” in his new role.

“Finally, to the future Grantham Town Council I do offer my very best wishes,” he finished.

Following the meeting, Coun Charmaine Morgan expressed her enthusiasm for the role and commitment to listening to the town's residents, businesses, and organisations.

She plans to fundraise for local charities and promote the town's history to boost the economy.

She expressed her desire to further promote Grantham's history for local economic growth.

“I'm really excited. It's taken since 2011 for me to get to this point. So it's been a wonderful journey. I've really enjoyed the role of the deputy mayor and Mark’s going to be a hard act to follow.”

The town council will decide the role's future at an upcoming meeting.