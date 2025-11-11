New leisure centre solar panels have already saved almost £35,000 in energy costs.

Members of South Kesteven District Council’s environment overview and scrutiny committee were told that the solar panels on the Grantham Meres Leisure Centre have generated 36% of the site’s energy between November 2024 and October this year.

Grantham Meres Leisure Centre. Photo Google Maps

Leisure Energy had secured £399,000 in funding from Sport England to install the solar panels onto the roof of the leisure centre.

Mike Worsnop, director of Leisure Energy, said: “There were 574 solar panels put on top of the roof of the facility and prior to the project there was just over 624,000 KW being used.

“Over the last 12 months, 36% of the need for that site has been generated by solar as part of that, which is fairly significant in terms of the carbon savings."

Mr Worsnop went on to say that the excess energy generated from solar panels during the summer has been sold back to the National Grid.

He added: “Effectively, when the sun is shining you can’t use all of that electricity at that time so there’s over 51,000 KW being exported back to the grid.

“Currently, it benefits from a payment back from the grid on that basis. The solar panels from November last year to October saved just under £35,000 in cash based on that tariff which is fantastic in terms of that operational cost.

“There’s over 40,000 KG of CO2 which has been saved as well, so overall a great example of the installation there.”

Leisure Energy said it is working with contractor Alliance Leisure Services services to carry out a series of decarbonisation projects at the site.

Mr Worsnop added: “As part of that, we’re looking to upgrade the pool pumps. In very simple terms, those are pumps which help circulate the water around from the heating system through filters and into the pool and are much more efficient and use a lot more electricity.

“The payback for those is about a year and that will see some really positive financial savings within the facility."

At the meeting — on Monday, November 10 — Mr Worsnop said that LED lighting is set to be installed in the sports halls and on the 3G pitch which will be “more efficient” and will “reduce operational costs”.

He added: “Another element of Sport England’s funding was pool covers. Effectively, in very simple terms, when the pool’s not in operation, these pool covers come across and it means that the heat can’t escape from there.

“We’re always trying to maintain a one degree difference between the air temperature and the pool temperature otherwise you can have loads of condensation.

“But by having the pool cover particularly overnight but also if there are periods in the day when it’s not in use then you can utilise that.

“It’s a fairly good, tried and tested method within leisure centres to reduce the operational costs, condensation, the heating and chemical costs.”