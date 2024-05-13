Over £4 million will be invested into leisure centre upgrades.

South Kesteven District Council has secured an additional £3,587,500 for energy efficiency upgrades at The Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham.

The funding, alongside an additional £492,500 from SKDC’s budget, will pay to install a new low-carbon heating system.

Grantham's Meres Leisure Centre hosted the Boston Open swimming meet.

Councillor Paul Stokes, SKDC cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “This is an excellent result for the council, and I cannot thank the team here enough for their hard work and determination.

“The utility costs for Grantham Meres Leisure Centre are substantial and have increased significantly since 2021.

“This funding will allow for the design and installation of a new low-carbon heating system to replace the existing gas boilers, which are old and inefficient.

“The scheme will be supported by the installation of additional solar panels, which are being funded by a separate allocation of funding from the Swimming Pool Support Fund phase two), which we announced in March.

“The two-year design and installation project represents significant investment into Grantham Meres Leisure Centre, helping to secure its ongoing sustainability.”

Once installed, the upgraded heating system is intended to reduce the site’s carbon emissions by over 550 tonnes per year.

SKDC received £344,659 from the Swimming Pool Support Fund Phase One in November.

This money is being used to offset the increased costs of utilities and pool chemicals in the Meres Leisure Centre and Stamford Leisure Pool.

The funding comes from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme Phase 3c.