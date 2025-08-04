Children can get creative and enjoy some hands-on fun at a kite making workshop.

Led by artist and workshop leader Hannah Peacock, the two-hour session will take place at Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre’s Newton Room on Wednesday, August 6, from 10am.

Aimed at children aged four and above, the workshop invites young participants to design and colour their own paper kite, ready to fly during the school holidays.

The Guildhall Arts Centre, in Grantham.

The event is part of the Guildhall’s series of summer craft workshops, which also includes a Back to School-themed session.

Tickets cost £6 per child and adults do not need to pay, although all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Spaces are limited to 30 children per session and must be booked in advance.