People are urged to show small businesses ‘some love’ at an event that will also include street performers and carol singers.

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) will mark Small Business Saturday in Grantham Market Place on Saturday (December 6) and is encouraging shoppers to visit the town’s independent shops and traders, which contribute to the district’s economy and community.

Stilt-walking Santa and elf characters will mingle with shoppers from 10am, while carol singers perform from 12.30pm.

Enjoy historic market and crafters’ stalls while supporting shops.

The event coincides with the town’s historic market and a visit from traders taking part in the monthly Crafters’ Market, giving shoppers the chance to browse a wide range of gifts and local products.

SKDC says such events help drive visitors to town centres, supporting traders and strengthening the local economy during the festive period.

A council spokesperson said: “This is a grassroots campaign to encourage people up and down the country to support small businesses on this special day, into the festive season and beyond.

“Public support will make a massive difference across the whole district, in our four towns and across rural areas too. Let’s all show our small businesses some love.”

Research highlights the valuable contribution small businesses make, from creating local jobs to keeping money in the community and fostering pride in where people live.

SKDC plans to continue promoting independent shops through its social media channels in the run-up to Christmas.

Residents are encouraged to visit the market, explore local shops and support small businesses both in person and online.