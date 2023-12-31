At Christmas, we were reminded of a poignant promise: “peace on earth, and goodwill to all men”, writes Stamford and Grantham MP Gareth Davies.

Although I know the celebrations aren’t always perfectly peaceful, I do find it fitting that, more than at any other time of year, we have this precious opportunity to rest, take stock, and come together as family and community.

Whatever course we have charted in 2023, for most of us life will have been fast-paced and full-on – which I think explains why we feel like last year’s festivities happened both a long time ago and just yesterday!

Gareth Davies

So I trust this Christmas was a time of joy for those celebrating together with loved ones, a time of comfort for those feeling absence keenly, and a time where all those still working – from our emergency services to our armed forces – knew our deep appreciation.

And as we now look ahead to the New Year, and all that is to come in 2024, I call to mind all those everyday yet extraordinary qualities hidden among the hustle and bustle of 2023.

I think of the patience of the teacher and the perseverance of the farmer, the diligence of the police officer and the drive of the small business owner, the honour of the soldier and the humility of the care worker – we have all been privileged to witness and experience all this and more, in some shape or form, this past year.

This is the character at the heart of our community; its value endures in times good and bad; a cause for hope in darkness, and a source of great promise at the dawning light.

I wish everyone a very happy and healthy New Year in 2024.