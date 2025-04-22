A senior councillor has pledged to replace a device that has saved seven lives after the authority faced criticism for returning it.

Grantham Town Council voted in March to return a defibrillator in the George Centre, gifted by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven.

The club gave the defibrillator to the council in October 2024, but at the meeting, councillors said it was faulty and questioned their maintenance responsibilities.

The defibrillator outside the George Centre in Grantham which councillors have looked at handing back. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The Rotary Club has since said it is not in a position to take it back.

Member Mike Cook wrote to LincsOnline, saying members were 'surprised' by the decision.

He stated that the defibrillator was in full working order when gifted in October 2024 and was successfully used in early December 2024.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind) (left) and Mike Cook (right).

He also emphasised that the device had been deployed seven times since 2019, saving a number of lives.

“The defibrillator is now in the council’s possession, and they can deal with it as they see fit. But to dispose of this asset and life-saving equipment would be a sad loss to the community,” said the letter.

“The Rotary Club is unfortunately not in a position to take it back.”

Grantham Town Councillors in a meeting on March 5, 2025.

The Rotary Club maintains that it provided instructions and spare parts to the council. Members said they checked the equipment once a month or after they were notified of its use to ensure it was in working order.

Additionally, they claim that maintenance costs are minimal and that the council did not discuss the responsibilities of owning the defibrillator before accepting it.

“We're dealing with people as a town council who don't quite know what they're doing. It would have made far more sense if the town council had looked into the responsibilities regarding the defibrillator before they took it over,” Mike told LincsOnline.

South Kesteven District Council deputy leader Paul Stokes

“If the council had come to us and said, ‘Yes, we'd like to accept the defibrillator. What would be the situation? What are the responsibilities?’ we’d have explained everything to them before they took it over, but they didn't.”

Following the concerns raised by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven, Coun Paul Stokes, chairman of Grantham Town Council's finance committee, addressed the situation.

Coun Stokes, who is also a Rotarian and district councillor, acknowledged the importance of the defibrillator and its previous use, including an incident he personally witnessed.

"I fully appreciate the benefit of defibrillators," Coun Stokes said. "I was present in the market one Saturday morning when it was used." He also mentioned his past experience with defibrillators and his respect for the Rotary Club's donation.

Coun Stokes clarified that the issue arose partly due to the defibrillator being disconnected from wiring when a business in the George Centre changed hands and partly due to vandalism of the defibrillator.

He emphasised that the council's priority is ensuring a working defibrillator is available to the community.

"My approach to it now is that we've got to find a solution," Coun Stokes said. "This is not something we need to say, 'It's a problem. None of us are dealing with it.'"

He is proposing exploring the possibility of re-siting the defibrillator or even replacing it: "I will be putting forward the proposal that we, one way or another, need to get this defibrillator working."

Coun Stokes mentioned that offers to buy a new defibrillator have been made and that he would pursue those offers.

He also expressed a desire to relocate the device to a location with easier maintenance access.

"We'll get it relocated where it's easier to maintain, and we'll make sure that that defibrillator, or a replacement defibrillator, is working properly."

Regarding maintenance costs, Coun Stokes acknowledged that there are costs involved, including replacing pads and potential repairs due to vandalism.

He also mentioned that South Kesteven District Council conducts weekly checks on its defibrillators, and he personally prefers this frequency over monthly checks.

Coun Stokes concluded by stating that the town council aims to resolve the issue and ensure a defibrillator is available to the community.

"We just need to find an honourable way for all of us to do the right thing," he said.

Other defibrillators across Grantham include:

• Canterbury Close, Grantham

• Mowbeck House, Mowbeck Way, Off Alexandra Road, Grantham

• Guildhall Arts Centre, St Peter's Hill, Grantham

• Conduit Lane toilets, Conduit Lane, Grantham

• Dysart Park, Bridge End Road, Grantham

• Adjacent to New Beacon Road shops, Grantham

• Witham Place complex, off Bridge End Road, Grantham

• Riverside complex, Welham Street, Grantham

• South Kesteven District Council, The Picture House, St Catherine's Road, Grantham

• Thames Road Community Centre, Trent Road, Grantham

• Great Northern Court, Grantham

• Queen Elizabeth Park, Grantham

• Wyndham Park Visitor Centre, Wyndham Park, Hill Avenue, Grantham

• Sandon Close Community Centre, Grantham