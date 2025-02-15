Comforting animal toys have been donated to hospitals across the county to offer comfort to dementia patients.

The lifelike cats and dogs have been donated to United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, and they will soon be available at Grantham, Lincoln and Boston Pilgrim hospitals.

The sensory aids, known as Precious Petzzz, are dogs and cats that purr and breathe as they sit on the beds and laps of patients.

Staff with the pets

They are being offered to help soothe dementia patients during their stay at the hospitals.

Craig Ferris, group director of safeguarding and patient experience, said: “Spending time in hospital is unsettling for anyone, but particularly for our patients living with dementia.

Some of the Precious Petzzz

“Sometimes having something familiar or a friendly distraction can bring great comfort.

“We are really grateful to the charity for supporting this amazing project.”

The animal designs include spaniel and border collie puppies, as well as a variety of cats. They also come with their own beds.

ULHT has funded the aid, has been endorsed by the Alzheimer’s Society and is being introduced in accordance with Dementia UK guidance.