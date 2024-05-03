A couple who have fostered over 150 children have received a lifetime achievement award.

Robert and Margaret Isdale, of Grantham, received the award at Lincolnshire County Council’s annual fostering awards.

The couple, who are both in their 80s, have been foster carers since they moved to the county in 1991 and were already fostering for 10 years before that.

Margaret (left) and Robert Isdale (right) have fostered over 150 children.

Coun Patricia Bradwell (Con), LCC executive councillor for children’s services, said: “Rob and Margaret have helped so many foster children to fulfil their potential over the years, so we wanted to celebrate all they’ve achieved.

“I hope they will inspire others to become foster carers and make a life-changing difference to a child in need.”

At the award event, awards are given to carers who have been fostering for five, 10, 15 and 20 years, as well as those who have made a special contribution.

LCC considers fostering applications on an individual basis and people can foster regardless of their marital status, sexuality, employment status, ethnicity, or religion.

However, they must have a spare bedroom for the child or young person.

Anyone who is interested in fostering or would like to know more information can go to https://www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/fostering.

Alternatively, call 01522 554114.