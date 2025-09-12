The closure of a long-standing store has sparked frustration and sadness over the changing nature of Grantham town centre.

Radley Footwear Limited, the Clarks franchise at 57 High Street, Grantham, closed after 43 years, welcoming its final customers on Tuesday (September 9).

The store joins a number of other High Street names leaving the town in recent months and years, including Superdrug, Select Grantham, PDSA, Bonmarche, Curtis Bakery, and Papa Johns.

Shops close, residents react – what’s next for the town centre?

Social media and forum comments revealed nostalgia, anger, and concern, with many shoppers also recalling personal memories tied to a store that has served families across many generations.

“My first stop for work shoes. The NHS discount was handy too,” said Tracy Fowler, adding: “Genuinely, good luck to all the staff finding new jobs – not easy in the present climate.”

Others lamented the loss of a service they relied upon for children’s footwear.

“Shall miss this shop and the lovely people who served us,” noted Moyra Hipwell.

“I bought all my children's shoes from there. Such a shame, they were lovely people. I suppose with the advent of cheaper shoes elsewhere, and the cost-of-living crisis, it was bound to happen eventually, sadly,” said Maria Garner.

The closure has sparked broader discussion about Grantham’s High Street and its changing character.

“Like a ghost town,” said Julie Anne Brown.

Residents noted a proliferation of vape shops, barbers, and mini-marts.

“Probably become a vape or barber shop. That'll increase the footfall,” said Kelly Ian Dudley, summarising the scepticism many feel about the retailers that often replace long-standing stores.

Economic pressures, online shopping, and rising rents were cited as reasons for the closures.

“It is because people aren't paying Clarks prices any more,” said Martina Baker.

Others highlighted the role of council rates and rent increases.

“More and more shops closing, yet more and more new homes being built. For who? NO SERVICES IN GRANTHAM,” wrote Brendon Buckley, reflecting frustration at policy decisions and urban planning.

Some commenters criticised business management for decisions that, in their view, did not support the local high street, leaving staff and shoppers facing sudden changes and a gap in local services.

The human cost of closures resonated strongly.

“It’s disgusting that we are losing so many of our retailers to rising leasing costs, etc.,” said Deborah Knowles.

“Many families will now have to travel long distances to the next Clarks shop! Then there is the jobs on top.”

Amid criticism, some residents reflected on broader trends affecting high streets nationwide.

“It's the internet that’s killed the high street,” said Nigel Keep.

“[Landlords should] get on to the companies that need retail outlet space and encourage them to have their shops… at very cheap rents to get people and customers back into towns.”

Others emphasised that it was not just Grantham but a wider structural shift.

“This is the same thing all over the country,” said Alan Bowling.

“People do not recognise what is happening. It’s not councils or governments – it’s what we are all doing, preferring the services provided by online traders, home deliveries, and the major retailers at their out-of-town parks. It’s a change in the way we are living our lives.”

One commentator on LincsOnline argued that councils had not done enough to create a welcoming environment for retailers and visitors, leaving Grantham vulnerable to retail decline.

“They needed to create the sort of relaxed and welcoming high street setting where local people and visitors could walk, meet, talk, and spend time and money,” said user Plainspeaking.

“Instead we have a high street with heavy lorries and endless traffic, making it noisy, unsafe, and polluted.

“Trying and buying shoes is one side of retail that actually lends itself to bricks and mortar rather than the internet, but the honest truth is that many people who used to come into Grantham don’t any more.

“Yes, there is the internet shopping factor, but they now also go elsewhere for their shopping and social time. I look back over the three decades I have lived here and know our town could have done so much better for itself over this time.”

While there was a consensus that the traditional retail model faces challenges, some residents emphasised opportunities for adaptation.

Encouraging property owners to convert empty outlets into housing or community spaces, streamlining planning approvals, and investing in quality local amenities were suggested as ways to revitalise the town centre.

“The council has already invested a questionable £3.5 million into the marketplace, so it’s logical to build on that,” said user Carysview.

“Continued investment can help turn it into a vibrant hub for local life, offering the kind of flexibility, character, and community connection that online shopping and designer outlets simply can't replicate.

“We need to stop clinging to a retail model that no longer fits and start shaping a town centre that reflects how people live today.”

Despite the disappointment, many comments paid tribute to the staff who had served the community.

“First shoes for my children – still have the photos – wishing the staff luck in your next chapter. So helpful,” said Charlotte Reeves, capturing the enduring appreciation for personal service that many fear will be lost.

As Grantham continues to navigate the pressures of modern retail, the debate over how to balance tradition with new economic realities shows no signs of abating.

