A team of over-75s from Lincolnshire has claimed second place in this year’s County Cup Championship.

The Lincolnshire ladies’ over-75s tennis team, composed in the final match this year entirely of Grantham Tennis Club members, secured the runner-up position on Friday, August 22.

After a tense final at Grantham Tennis Club’s Gonerby Road facilities that ended two sets all and two rubbers each, Lincolnshire edged ahead on an extra set, securing victory over Shropshire and avenging last year’s defeat.

Pamela Aust alongside teammates Gill Bell, Sue Edmonds, Kathy Kinnard, and Wendy Stewart. Photo: Supplied

The team included Pamela Aust, Gill Bell, Sue Edmonds, Kathy Kinnard, and Wendy Stewart from Grantham. Jean Burgess from Boston also played in previous matches in the season.

The team thanked the tennis club for facilitating the competition.

All five are long-established members of Grantham Tennis Club, which they credit for supporting their success.

The Lincolnshire side drew players from across the county in previous years, but this is the first occasion that all five finalists came from Grantham.

Sponsored by Belvoir Farms, the team competed in Group 1B and will maintain their position in next year’s competition.

The County Cup Championship, organised by the Lawn Tennis Association, features teams from across England and Scotland in various age groups.

The team said that the achievement demonstrates the benefits of regular play at Grantham Tennis Club and the ongoing enthusiasm for tennis among older players.