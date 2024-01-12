Lincolnshire Police have released an image of two men they wish to speak to in connection with a case involving assault, abuse and criminal damage.

An image, believed to depict the persons of interest, has been released.

The first incident, on January 5, involved an assault and racial abuse at Costcutter in Princess Drive, Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police wish to identify the two in the CCTV image.

Two people entered the store, one assaulted a person in the store while another was racially abusive.

The following day, on January 6, a further report was received of another person causing damage to the same store's stock.

A police spokesman said: ”We are appealing for help from our community to identify the two people in this image who we believe might be able to help our investigations into two incidents reported on last week.

“We appreciate that the image is blurred, but we believe that if you know who this is, they will be recognisable.”

Police urge anyone with information to contact PC Ant Grealish via email at Antony.grealish@lincs.police.uk, referencing incident numbers 438 of January 5, or 398 of January 6.