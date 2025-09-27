The story of how a Lincolnshire lad earned Britain’s highest military honour in the trenches of the First World War will be featured in a new book about ten extraordinary war heroes.

‘Valour – The Victoria Cross and The Lincolnshire Regiment’ is the new book by Grantham-based author Matt Limb, and is due to be published on Wednesday (October 1).

Matt carefully researched and curated the stories of 10 men of the Lincolnshire Regiment who were awarded the Victoria Cross — Britain’s highest military honour, and is only presented to a select few who display unbelievable bravery and devotion to duty.

Spanning nearly a century of conflict, from the Indian Mutiny of 1857 to the final battles of the Second World War, the book brings to life many of the acts of courage, sacrifice, and leadership that shaped the regiment’s history.

Matt Limb, author of 'Valour – The Victoria Cross & The Lincolnshire Regiment'. Photo: Submitted.

Matt said: “Each of these ten stories reveals courage in its rawest form.

“They are not tales of superheroes, but of real men who chose duty, selflessness and bravery above themselves.

“The book offers a rare insight into the men behind the medal. As a veteran and historian, I felt compelled to bring these stories together into one volume.”

One such story is that Corporal Charles Sharpe, whose bravery in the cold, muddy trenches of the First World War, earned him the Lincolnshire Regiment’s first Victoria Cross of the war.

Sharpe was born in the village of Pickworth, near Folkingham, in 1889, and ran away from home aged just 16 to enlist into the 2nd Battalion of his home county’s regiment.

Initially stationed in Bermuda, when war broke out in 1914, Sharpe’s battalion were posted to La Havre in France and and were among the first to experience to new type of industrialised and grinding warfare that the First World War would become renowned for.

In May 1915, at the Battle of Aubers Ridge, the Lincolnshire Regiment was part of an Allied offensive to break through German lines but poor coordination left the British with heavy casualties.

Corporal Charles Sharpe VC. Photo: Submitted.

On the morning of May 9, the battalion began an assault across No Man’s Land but almost immediately were pinned down by enemy machine-gun fire.

As a newly-promoted Corporal, Sharpe led a party to attack the German trench, and was the first to reach the enemy’s position.

Using bombs, he single-handedly cleared fifty yards of trench before moving forward. By that point, all of his original party had been killed.

Eventually, with the help of others who had ran forward to assist him, Sharpe was able to capture a further 250 yards of the German trench.

By the next morning, thousands of men had lost their lives along the line, with the Lincolnshire Regiment losing 30 men in the assault, with 170 wounded, and nearly 80 missing.

For his leadership and gallantry that day, Corporal Charles Sharpe was awarded the Victoria Cross, which was presented to him by King George V at Windsor Castle on July 24, 1915.

Before returning to the frontlines, he was given a rousing public reception in Bourne as hundreds turned out to greet him.

Later in the war, the Corporal was seriously wounded as the sole survivor of another raid on German trenches and carried shrapnel in his body for the rest of his life.

Sharpe remained in the army until 1928, leaving as a sergeant, and holds the unique honour of being the only one of the ten men who received the Victoria Cross in the regiment’s history to have been born in Lincolnshire.

Valour – The Victoria Cross & The Lincolnshire Regiment, by Matt Limb. Photo: Submitted.

Matt Limb’s book includes the stories of nine other brave men, including a mild-mannered Army chaplain, Reverend Theodore Hardy, who was awarded all three of Britain’s highest awards for gallantry after repeatedly entering No Man’s Land under enemy fire to treat wounded soliders and bring them to safety.

To find out more about the lives of all 10 Victoria Cross winners featured, ‘Valour – The Victoria Cross & The Lincolnshire Regiment’ will be available for £15.99 at: www.TheGreatBritishBookshop.co.uk

Fittingly, the book will be published on Lincolnshire Day, October 1.