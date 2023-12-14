A line dancing group has donated over £200 to a foodbank.

The Grantham and Newark Line Dancing Busy Boots group donated £250 to the Grantham Foodbank.

The money was presented by dance teacher Diana Gee.

Dorothy Gaughan (left) and Diana Gee (right)

Diana said: “We have donated to lots of charities throughout our 27 years of dancing and we particularly like to support local charities and the foodbank do an amazing job of helping so many people we felt it was a worthwhile charity for us to support particularly at this time of year.”

The society also donated £250 to the Newark Foodbank.