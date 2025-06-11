A Lions club held its annual bed push recently.

Grantham Lions’ annual event, in which a giant stuffed lion is paraded through the town, took place recently.

The push began on Welby Street and went through the market onto Union Street, where it parked for half an hour before pushing back along the same route.

Pictured are Phil Marshall, Brandon Sharpe, Keith Dowsett and John Dickinson. Photo: Supplied

Lions president Phil Marshall said the event, which raises money for Macmillan Cancer Support, “got a good reception as usual”.

“He [the lion] always attracts a lot of attention, particularly from youngsters, and people are very willing to come up and pay their pound for a good cause, which we’re thankful for,” he added.

Money from the event is still being totted up, and extra could be added by Lions members at their meeting on Thursday night to increase the total further.

Grantham Lions is currently looking for new members and is planning to hold an open day in July, with details still to be confirmed.

Anyone interested can email lionsclubgrantham@gmail.com or visit the group’s Facebook page.