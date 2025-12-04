Santa Claus is coming to town with support from his Lions Club helpers next week.

Residents across Grantham can look forward to festive visits from Monday as Grantham Lions Club confirms its annual sleigh tour with Santa on board.

The group says it will publish daily lists of streets on social media but has already set the estate-by-estate schedule.

Santa's sleigh used by the Grantham Lions, which is search of a new home

The tour begins on December 8 with the first half of the Manthorpe before continuing the second half on December 9, Poplar Farm on December 10 and Alma Park on December 11.

Sunningdale Estate follows on December 13, with a 5pm start, ahead of Winchester Road on December 15, Barrowby Gate on December 16 and Gonerby Hill Foot on December 18.

The Lions also plan a static appearance outside Asda on December 20, subject to confirmation, and will support an event at Grantham House on December 21 alongside the National Grief Advice Service.

The club relies entirely on volunteers and welcomes help with evening collections.

It explained on social media that it could not cover every street but encouraged families to visit the Asda stop if their area is not on the route.

