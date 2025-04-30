A historic property once used as a wartime hospital has been withdrawn from auction after after concerns were raised over access, consultation, and upkeep.

Lincolnshire County Council had planned to sell a mews house and adjoining communal courtyard in Barracks Square, Grantham, with a starting price of £80,000.

But residents and South Kesteven District Council Coun Charmaine Morgan (Ind) said they were not consulted and had fears over shared access and parking.

Lincolnshire County Council confirmed the Grantham site had been removed from auction following community pushback. Photo courtesy John Morgan

Coun Morgan said: “It is only by good luck the auction details were spotted online by a resident who then contacted me.

“The threat of a sale has caused huge anxiety to the residents and will continue to do so until this is properly resolved.”

She added: “This is an important Grade II listed site and part of our town’s history,” referring to its role as a Red Cross hospital during the First World War for seriously injured soldiers.

Grantham Independent Councillor Charmaine Morgan.

The property had been due to go under the hammer today (Wednesday, April 30), but Lincolnshire County Council confirmed yesterday that the sale had been paused.

Andrew McLean, interim assistant director for corporate property, said: “We have removed the property from sale whilst we review residents’ concerns around access arrangements.”

Residents have put up signs opposing the sale.

While Coun Morgan welcomed the decision, saying it would be a “relief to all concerned”, she called for clearer communication about the site’s future.

“Thanks to those at the county council involved in the intervention,” she said.

“However, more information is needed on what will happen next.”

She said there would be a need to maintain the communal space of Barracks Square, without the burden falling on individual households.

She added: “There is a question as to whether it would be best that the county council retains this area. Some properties are still being rented.

“It is possible the courtyard and access should not be sold at all unless their future maintenance can be secured, given the importance of the site and financial impact on established residents.”