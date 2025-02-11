Councillors are considering providing a loan of £240,000 to fund the refurbishment of the gym area and equipment at Grantham Meres Leisure Centre.

During a meeting this afternoon (Tuesday, February 11), South Kesteven District Council's cabinet agreed to include the loan to LeisureSK, its wholly owned company contracted to manage three leisure facilities, in its capital budget for 2025/26. The budget will be presented for approval at the full council meeting on February 27.

The Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham

The existing gym facility at Grantham Meres in Trent Road has a total of 59 stations, containing a mix of cardio and weight training equipment. However, deputy leader of the council, Paul Stokes (Ind), noted that the equipment is reaching the end of its useful life, as it is over eight years old.

He explained that Leisure SK is experiencing an increasing number of equipment breakdowns requiring repair and warned that members would leave and join competing gyms if this continued.

If the budget is approved, the funds will be used to replace existing equipment with state-of-the-art options, ensuring an appropriate mix that appeals to all ages and abilities. The proposed changes will increase the number of gym stations to 71 and maximise the available space.

The Meres Leisure Centre’s main pool

Leader Ashley Baxter (Ind) acknowledged that the sum would be repaid over a "period to be determined".

The Meres was the venue for the weekend’s Swimarathon, organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham.

Subject to council approval of the budget allocation, deputy chief executive and s151 officer (responsible for finance) Richard Wyles, in consultation with the deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and culture, will agree to the final terms and conditions of the loan and sign the loan agreement on behalf of the council.

Mr Wyles assured members that the repayment period would be no longer than eight years.

A report to the cabinet highlighted that, in the financial year 2022/23, the council provided a similar loan of £137,000 to Leisure SK for the refurbishment of the gym area and equipment at Bourne Leisure Centre. The loan was for a five-year period, and repayments are ongoing.

The refurbishment of the gym equipment has had a positive impact on membership numbers and resulting income. "It is the only leisure centre within the council’s portfolio where membership numbers are outperforming pre-covid levels," the report read.