Sweet sounds of the eighties charmed the crowd with a day of retro music, featuring hits from 1980s stars such as Duran Duran, Bon Jovi and The Cure.

Grantham Market Place hosted iconic tracks of the decade during its weekly market on Saturday (October 18) as three local acts – Duncan Fielding, Sons of Somnus and the Brister Boys – took to the stage, putting their own spin on the Eighties.

The Sounds of the Eighties event aimed to combine local talent with imaginative programming to draw crowds to the town centre, while showing that the spirit of the decade still won’t stop believin’.

Sons of Somnus perform at Sounds of the Eighties. Credit: SKDC

South Kesteven District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and culture, Paul Stokes (Ind), was walking on sunshine as he described the event as “a charter topper”.

He said: “Sounds of the Eighties proved a hit with residents and visitors alike.

“We’re applying imagination and new ways of thinking to what we can offer people in Grantham Market Place and are delighted with how it’s all been received.”

The Brister Boys, father and son Dom and Alfie, perform together. Credit: SKDC

The festival formed part of SKDC’s wider programme of cultural events, aimed at bringing the Market Place back to life following its multi‑million‑pound revamp.

The Brister Boys entertain an appreciative crowd. Credit: George Parish

Previous initiatives have included a free family music festival, outdoor cinema screenings, a motorbike night, a French fleamarket, Diwali celebrations and an interactive dinosaur show, all supported by funding from the government’s Future High Streets Fund.