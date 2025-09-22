More than 60 local makers showcased their talent at a village hall at the weekend.

Little Ponton Hall welcomed visitors to its inaugural Autumn Makers Market on Saturday (September 20).

Organised by Lincolnshire Makers, the event combined crafts, food and open gardens, drawing a strong turnout from across the county.

Simon and Gemma Chadwick with Etta, nine, of Grantham. Photo: David Dawson

Exhibitors reported impressive sales throughout the day, with stalls including street food provider Silly Boi of Stamford, Spalding’s Jackalope Joe Coffee Co, distillery Fenspirits, Grantham-based Easton Walled Gardens and Lincolnshire Drizzle Co.

Visitors enjoyed more than shopping, taking advantage of live music, lawn games and the chance to meet the sheep and chickens on site.

The hall’s courtyard and gardens provided a picturesque backdrop, with many attendees praising the venue’s charm.

Catherine Hill of Aby Ceramics with Helen Manchas and Gill Becken. Photo: David Dawson

Jodie Mason of Lincolnshire Makers said: “We are thrilled with the turnout in both quality makers and how many visitors came and supported the first Autumn Makers Market.

“The venue is a spectacular setting, and we feel privileged to have been invited. We are so excited to return with another Makers Market in 2026 at Little Ponton Hall Gardens.”

Di Watt of Grantham, left, and Deb Limb of Allington. Photo: David Dawson

Janet Proctor of Karrowmoar Crafts, Old Leake. Photo: David Dawson

From left, Joshua Feasey of Roar Minerals, Saxilby, with Mike Marriott of Peterborough. Photo: David Dawson

From left, Sam Payne of Louth with her ceramics and Jenny Bendelow of Farnborough. Photo: David Dawson

With its mix of local craft, food and entertainment, the Autumn Makers Market demonstrated the growing appetite for community-led events celebrating Lincolnshire talent.