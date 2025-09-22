Little Ponton Hall hosts successful inaugural Autumn Makers Market
More than 60 local makers showcased their talent at a village hall at the weekend.
Little Ponton Hall welcomed visitors to its inaugural Autumn Makers Market on Saturday (September 20).
Organised by Lincolnshire Makers, the event combined crafts, food and open gardens, drawing a strong turnout from across the county.
Exhibitors reported impressive sales throughout the day, with stalls including street food provider Silly Boi of Stamford, Spalding’s Jackalope Joe Coffee Co, distillery Fenspirits, Grantham-based Easton Walled Gardens and Lincolnshire Drizzle Co.
Visitors enjoyed more than shopping, taking advantage of live music, lawn games and the chance to meet the sheep and chickens on site.
The hall’s courtyard and gardens provided a picturesque backdrop, with many attendees praising the venue’s charm.
Jodie Mason of Lincolnshire Makers said: “We are thrilled with the turnout in both quality makers and how many visitors came and supported the first Autumn Makers Market.
“The venue is a spectacular setting, and we feel privileged to have been invited. We are so excited to return with another Makers Market in 2026 at Little Ponton Hall Gardens.”
With its mix of local craft, food and entertainment, the Autumn Makers Market demonstrated the growing appetite for community-led events celebrating Lincolnshire talent.