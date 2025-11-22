Send your Christmas cheer and support local Scouts this festive season with a special delivery service.

Grantham District Scouts have launched their Scout Post 2025 Christmas card delivery service.

Residents could buy stamps from Monday (November 17), with the first post collection on December 3 and the final on December 10 at midday.

Send your Christmas cheer and support local Scouts this festive season. Photo: Supplied

The service has been running since 1993, delivering almost 450,000 cards and raising more than £74,700 for local Scouting.

Standard cards cost 35p, with a special offer of three for £1, while large cards and calendars are 70p.

The service covers all NG31 areas of Grantham and Great Gonerby, plus Barrowby, Harlaxton, Allington, Sedgebrook, Colsterworth, and Skillington.

All proceeds help young people develop valuable skills through scouting.

Stamps are available from: Grantham Carpets, Gonerby Social Club, John Beaty Motors, Colsterworth Co-op, Barrowby Co-op, Union Street Gallery Hub, Grantham Library, The Melton Building Society, and Manthorpe Convenience Store.

Supporters are asked to note that Morrisons Daily, on New Beacon Road is not selling stamps this year, and the scouts will not be delivering to Foston and Long Bennington.

Cards which have not been delivered will be available to collect from the Scout Shop at the 2nd Grantham HQ in Broad Street, Grantham on Saturdays between 10am and midday, until the end of January.