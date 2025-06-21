Investors may have thought it was their lucky day when a £6 million set of holiday lodges appeared online this week for just £6,000.

The 32 Belton Woods Lodges, which sit on the edge of the Belton Woods Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort near Grantham, are being sold as a single freehold site.

Marketing agents Avison Young described the sale as “an opportunity to take ownership of and develop further permanent holiday lodge accommodation in the heart of England”, and noted the site’s strong transport links to cities including London, York and Nottingham.

An aerial view showing the lodges set among woodland near the golf course. Photo: Rightmove/Avison Young (UK) Limited

“All the lodges benefit from picturesque and far-reaching southerly views across manicured fairways and greens, interspersed with mature planting and boundaries,” added the brochure.

When some customers were notified of the lodges on Monday evening, Rightmove was advertising them for £6,000 – however, this has now been corrected to £6 million, in line with the value listed in the marketing brochure.

An associate for the agents said: “We can confirm we are looking for offers in the region of £6 million. We are unsure why it was £6,000 on the marketing platforms, but we have now changed it.”

The properties are arranged across 27.9 acres of mature woodland, with room to expand, subject to planning approval. According to marketing materials, only 30 per cent of the site has been developed so far.

The site includes a mix of detached and semi-detached lodges, sleeping between six and eight people, with each benefiting from private parking, three bathrooms and south-facing balconies overlooking the championship golf course.

The properties are for holiday use only and cannot be sold individually.

One of the lodge bedrooms, designed for short stays and family breaks. Photo: Rightmove/Avison Young (UK) Limited

A look inside one of the lodge bathrooms, many of which include three per property. Photo: Rightmove/Avison Young (UK) Limited

A view of a modern kitchen inside one of the holiday lodges. Photo: Rightmove/Avison Young (UK) Limited

One of the purpose-built holiday lodges in the woodland setting. Photo: Rightmove/Avison Young (UK) Limited

The lodges were originally built to complement the resort’s facilities and are now operated under separate ownership. Guests staying at the site can access the hotel’s spa, golf courses and dining areas at local rates.

Landal Green Parks, which provided financial estimates in the listing, projects the site could generate up to £1.3 million in annual income, against costs of around £700,000. The figures are based on the inclusion of hot tubs in each lodge, though not all currently have one installed.

The site is close to popular attractions such as the National Trust’s Belton House and benefits from scenic surroundings and convenient access from the A607.