Highways chiefs have revealed details of long-awaited work to tackle dangerous crossing points on the A1.

National Highways will begin installing steel barriers across 13 central reservation gaps along Lincolnshire’s stretch of the A1 between Stamford and Grantham on Wednesday July 16.

Gap 33 on the A1 between Stamford and Grantham, which is set to be closed under new work by National Highways. Photo: National Highways

There will be overnight lane closures for about five weeks while the work is carried out.

The scheme marks the first phase in a wider plan to try to stamp out the near-constant series of crashes that have blighted this stretch of busy road — with further plans to tackle parts of the road in Rutland and Nottinghamshire.

The first 13 gaps which are closing following a public consultation. National Highways has numbered 59 gaps along the A1 for consideration. Photo: National Highways

National Highways Route Manager, Phil Shaw, said: “There has been a lot of support for closing these gaps and we have heard the concerns of communities along the A1. That’s why we are developing a long-term safety plan for this road including shutting off more gaps.

“Installing barriers across the 13 gaps will take around five weeks but we are minimising disruption for road users and local people by carrying out the work as part of our ongoing upgrade of A1 safety barriers.

“That work, between Harlaxton and South Witham, is being carried out under lane closures overnight, when we know the roads are quieter, and we can carry out the gap barrier installations at the same time.”

See also: A1 crash data revealed - and it’s even worse than feared

Traffic modelling work is being carried out to work out how to safely cope with diverting motorists along alternative routes.

Mr Shaw added: “Closing the central reservation gaps, particularly the larger ones, is a complex legal and technical process. We need to ensure that the problems are not moved to a different location, to consider collision data and the public rights of way.”

In the last two years, National Highways says it has spent about £19 million on safety improvements on the A1 including new road markings, improved signage, the introduction of LED road studs and red high friction surfacing at a number of junctions between South Witham and Tickencote.

Safety barriers and drainage have been renewed between Colsterworth and Great Gonerby as well as upgraded signage, high friction surfacing at junctions, solar powered road studs and lighting upgrades between Great Ponton and Balderton.

Further details and updates on works taking place along the A1 can be found on the National Highways website.

