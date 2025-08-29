Though the pace of shopping has changed, markets remain a place to find what you need, says a long-standing stallholder as he retires.

After more than three decades of trading, Robin Burrows has confirmed he is stepping back from Robin’s Fruit and Veg.

The stall, a familiar fixture on Grantham and Stamford markets, will trade for the last time today in Stamford (Friday, August 29) and tomorrow in Grantham (Saturday, August 30).

Robin Burrows at Grantham Market in 2018. Photo: File

Robin, 71, farmed in Ingoldsby before moving into fruit and veg sales, opening his Grantham stall in 1991 and later expanding to Stamford.

Over the years, Robin built a loyal customer base and introduced a range of both traditional and exotic produce, from turnips and rhubarb to mooli, okra and dragon fruit, reflecting the community’s evolving tastes.

He recalled how once, shoppers would spend hours strolling through the market, chatting with friends and exploring every stall.

Robin Burrows (right) and Michael Storey on Grantham Market. Photo: File

Nowadays, Robin observes a brisker pace.

“Years ago, people would spend half a day walking up and down the market but now they’ll come into the market for half an hour,” he said.

Robin attributes this shift to changes in lifestyle and the rise of supermarkets, which have altered how people shop.

Rob Burrows with Michael Storey on Grantham Market. Photo: File

Despite these challenges, he believes the market remains a vital part of the community. Shoppers can still find everything from fresh fruit and veg to cheese, bread and even Indian takeaways.

“Although it’s small, it’s getting bigger and the council have worked hard to improve it. We have the farmers’ market once a month and craft markets now.

“You can get all your week’s shopping from the market,” he said.

He believes that although footfall seems lower, it isn’t as people now spend just half an hour in the market instead of lingering for half a day as they did 20 to 25 years ago.

Robin commends the council’s efforts to keep the markets thriving, adapting to modern shopping habits while maintaining its unique character.

He encouraged future stallholders to uphold best practices and nurture the market’s sense of community.

“It’s just a different way of life now,” Robin said, “but Grantham Market still has plenty to offer those who visit.”

Robin’s dedication extends beyond trading; he mentored young people, offering weekend work from age 14 and providing breakfast.

However, he has now decided the time is right for a well-earned break.

“I’m 71. It’s time to pack up. It’s hard work,” he said.

Colleagues describe him as approachable and supportive, with many seeking his advice on market matters.

Grantham town councillor Linda Jackson (Ind) praised Robin’s time on the market, adding: “Robin is really good as he takes on very young people, gives them a chance to earn a little money and provides them with breakfast.

“We think of him as the chairman of the market, as he would be the one to go to if anything was up.”

Robin’s wife Diana assists him at Stamford Market.

The stall sources fresh produce twice weekly from the Nottingham wholesale market and has long been celebrated for its quality and variety.

“We’d love to see as many of our wonderful customers as possible come along to wish him well and share your goodbyes,” said a Facebook post announcing Robin’s retirement.

“Robin has been a familiar face for so many of you over the years, and it would mean the world to give him a great send-off.”

They thanked customers for their loyal support over the years.

The stall will continue under new management from Friday, September 5 in Stamford and Saturday, September 6 in Grantham, with the Facebook post urging customers to give the same warm welcome and support.

“They’re excited to meet you all, continue the traditions you know and love, and bring their own fresh energy and ideas to the stall.”

Details of the new owners are yet to be confirmed.