At 17 North Street in 1871, Mary Allen, a widow aged 54 and a dressmaker, lived there with her daughter Ann, aged 22 and her grandson Charles E aged four, writes Grantham Civic Society.

Ann Allen advertised in the Grantham Journal, because she ran a registered office for servants. They were rather specific in their requests, for example ‘a housemaid aged about 23 years old and a boy aged about 15 years old to manage a pony and make himself useful’.

North Street in Grantham. Photo: Grantham Civic Society

They also frequently requested cooks, nursemaids, housekeepers and laundry maids. By the time of the 1881 census, Mary was living on Witham Place with grandson Charles, aged 14, and other grandchildren, Herbert aged 13 and Emma aged 10. Small businesses and some small households often had at least one servant.

North Street was partially demolished as part of the remodelling of the town’s road system. Some of the small businesses were relocated to the newly built Isaac Newton centre and some closed. The area now forms Premier Court and the Asda car park.