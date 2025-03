A road is closed following a crash.

The A52 Osbournby Road to Scott Willoughby is closed this afternoon (Wednesday, March 26) after a Renault HGV left the road and crashed just before 9.30am this morning.

Lincolnshire Police officers are at the scene while the vehicles are being recovered.

Lincolnshire Police officers are at the scene. Photo: iStock/Stephen Barnes

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for at least half an hour.