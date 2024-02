A lorry has crashed into a ditch.

A witness said the lorry was in a ditch on the A52 between Muston and Sedgebrook just before 9am today (Tuesday, February 20).

Lincolnshire Police are at the scene and have been contacted for more information.

The lorry crashed into a ditch on the A52 between Muston and Sedgebrook. Photo: Vanessa Browne

More to follow as we have it.