A lorry has crashed through the central barrier of a major road, less than a month after another similar accident.

The vehicle crashed into the barrier on the A1 at Colsterworth near Grantham at just after 6am today (Thursday, April 4).

It has since been recovered and the road has reopened.

The road has now been reopened. Photo: RSM Photography

The incident comes less than a month after another lorry crashed on the road, resulting in the A1 being closed for nearly 24 hours.

The stretch of the A1 has seen nearly 1,000 crashes reported on it from 2015 to 2022. The road has been branded dangerous with calls for improvements made.

