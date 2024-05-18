Fire crews attended to a vehicle fire on the A1 earlier this morning.

A lorry and mud flap on a trailer were severely damaged in a fire on the A1 between Dry Doddington and Long Bennington just after 4.30am today (Saturday, May 18).

Firefighters from Grantham and Newark attended to the incident.

The crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet, one powder extinguisher and other equipment.