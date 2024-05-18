Home   Grantham   News   Article

Lorry severely damaged in fire on A1 between Dry Bennington and Long Bennington

By Katie Green
Published: 08:46, 18 May 2024
 | Updated: 09:07, 18 May 2024

Fire crews attended to a vehicle fire on the A1 earlier this morning.

A lorry and mud flap on a trailer were severely damaged in a fire on the A1 between Dry Doddington and Long Bennington just after 4.30am today (Saturday, May 18).

Firefighters from Grantham and Newark attended to the incident.

Firefighters were called to the incident on the A1. Picture: iStock
The crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet, one powder extinguisher and other equipment.

