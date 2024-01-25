Villagers are urgently calling for a stop to the intrusion of solar farms that they say threaten their picturesque local landscape.

Three out of the eight most recently planned or approved solar farms around Grantham encircle Londonthorpe, including Ash Tree, Welby, and the most recent addition, Church Lane.

Concerned residents say the village's charm, tourism potential, views, and walking routes are under threat.

Residents in Londonthorpe fear their village may be surrounded. | Image: Daniel Jaines

The cumulative impact of multiple solar farms poses risks to the local environment, agricultural land, and wildlife. It comes as revised plans for a solar farm at Gonerby Moor were approved last week.

Councillor Carol Markwell, chairperson of Londonthorpe and Harrowby without Parish Council, highlighted Ash Farm's significant concerns due to its proximity to popular recreational areas and heritage sites, including Belton House and Tower.

The Parish Council, fueled by more than 300 petition signatures, is preparing a response to submit by the end of January.

The petition reflects widespread opposition, with approximately 80% of Londonthorpe villagers against the solar farm.

A map showing some of the most recent solar farms which have been built or approved (purple) or are in the planning process (yellow). | Image: Submitted.

Local residents voiced their concerns during interviews, highlighting issues such as the project's size, noise pollution from inverters, and the impact on agricultural land.

Mos Kalbassi said: “It’s Lincolnshire County Council’s policy to make this county the breadbasket of Britain and to lose any of that land would be a tragedy.

“This area is a golden table of Grantham, links to Belton and all the woods. All through COVID, hundreds of people came for walks; it’s so accessible.

“Not just the people of Londonthorpe but also Grantham should be fighting to protect it.

“Lots of areas around Grantham are being built on; this area remains natural, and we want to protect that.”

Keith added: “Nowhere else in Lincolnshire offers such a view.”

“At least three farms are being proposed in this area, but they're being submitted separately; it needs to be looked at holistically. SKDC needs to look at the cumulative impact.”

The residents in front of one of the views which could soon be covered in solar panels. | Image: Daniel Jaines

Tony Pick, a resident for 31 years, emphasised the village's overwhelming disapproval, especially given its adjacency to a heritage site and Woodland Trust facilities.

“I don’t think anybody’s against solar farms, but what’s so problematic with this one is it’s so big; it’s near a preservation village and a conservation area,” he said.

Other residents, like Rachel Honeywell, suggested alternative locations for solar projects, emphasising the importance of preserving greenfield sites.

“There is plenty of opportunity to use brownfield sites or individual units in urban areas where there’s already background noise - why can’t they use those instead of greenfield sites like this?” She said.

She highlighted how companies like Bentley, in Cheshire, had covered their car parks and other buildings in solar panels - suggesting areas such as Grantham’s out of town shopping centres or land alongside the new bypass as potential alternative locations.

St John The Baptist's Churchyard, in Londonthorpe, includes a number of War Graves and attracts those interested in history, but campaigners fear the backdrop will spoil the experience for visitors. | Image: Daniel Jaines

Peter Street, cited concern for National Trust deer habitats, highlighted potential accidents resulting from a proposed two-meter high fence.

The clash between environmental goals and local preservation is evident, with objections focusing on the solar farm's impact on wildlife, visual aesthetics, and the character of the countryside.

Despite objections, those behind the solar farms have asserted that the proposals align with planning policies, emphasising the urgent need for renewable energy and storage.

They invite residents to consultation events across the area.

On Wednesday, Island Green Power will be at Heydour Parish Village Hall to discuss Welby Solar Farm.

Next Monday, the Cedar Suite at Belton Woods Hotel hosts Church Lane Solar Farm representatives from midday until 6pm.

Many of the planning applications are set to appear before a future meeting of South Kesteven District Council, though some will go before the Secretary of State due to the size of them.