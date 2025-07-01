A couple who met on a bus route and courted for 18 months have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Brian and Rowena Read, of Grantham, marked 60 years of marriage on Wednesday, June 26.

Brian, 84, originally from Tallington, near Stamford, met Rowena, 79, while working as a conductor on the Lincolnshire Roadcar service to Leicester.

Now married for 60 years, Brian and Rowena Read met on a Lincolnshire bus route in the 1960s. Photo: Supplied

His bus would pick Rowena, from Branston, up from near the turn off for the village.

“She worked in a lady’s dress shop in Melton,” said Brian.

“Sometimes she wasn’t quite there, she’d be running up the road instead. I got talking to her on the bus and that’s how it all started.”

The couple on their wedding day at Branston Church in 1965. Photo: Supplied

The couple married at Branston Church, near Belvoir Castle, in 1965.

Rowena wore a white wedding dress, and they honeymooned in Torquay.

Reflecting on their marriage, Brian said: “We’ve had our ups and downs but you get over these things.

“I wouldn’t say it’s been easy all the while with three children, but we’ve managed and coped and got on very well.”

“As long as you keep saying ‘yes dear,’ we get on,” he quipped

To mark the milestone, Brian arranged a surprise for Rowena, including a congratulatory card from the King and Queen.

The couple now live at Roxhall Drive, Grantham, and have three sons – two in Grantham and one in Birmingham.