Nature trails, walks, sports and theatre will help families enjoy town parks from Monday.

Grantham’s Wyndham, Queen Elizabeth and Dysart parks, all Green Flag-accredited, will take part in Keep Britain Tidy’s national Love Parks Week, which aims to highlight the importance of public parks for recreation, wellbeing and the environment.

Nature trails will be open daily at Wyndham and Queen Elizabeth parks from 10am to 4pm, while Wyndham Park will host free guided walks on Tuesday, July 29, and Thursday, July 31, from 11am to 12noon and 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

Wyndham Park, Grantham. Photo: Daniel Jaines

On Tuesday, Rivercare Grantham will lead a talk, Life Under the Ripples, from 10am to 1pm, giving visitors an insight into local river life, pollution checks and community clean-up efforts.

A nature-themed Little Readers Book Club will take place on Wednesday, July 30, at the Wyndham Park Visitor Centre, running from 10am to 12noon.

That same day, Lincolnshire County Council will host holiday sports from 11am to 3pm, encouraging youngsters to take part in football, rounders, tag rugby and more – designed for easy play at home.

Free table tennis runs 11am–1pm Thursday at Wyndham Park.

Community litter picks will take place between 11am and 3pm on Tuesday and Friday at Wyndham and Queen Elizabeth parks.

South Kesteven District Council deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and culture, Coun Paul Stokes, said: “South Kesteven’s beautiful open spaces bring people together as places for joyful recreational activity, alongside playing a vital environmental role.”

On Saturday, August 2, Dysart Park will welcome a performance of Robin Hood by theatre company Pantaloons at 5pm, billed as a family-friendly and humorous take on the classic tale.

Tickets cost £12 for adults, £6 for children, £10 for senior citizens, or £30 for a family of four.