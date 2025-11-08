Cruising the Mediterranean is not a typical work trip – but combine training, fine dining, and adventure and it becomes unforgettable, writes travel expert Lynne Page.

Last month, I embarked on P&O Cruises’ Azura in Valletta, Malta, to join a training voyage that promised both learning and luxury — and it did not disappoint.

Over seven glorious nights, the ship carried us through some of the Mediterranean’s most enchanting ports, offering a perfect mix of adventure, fine dining, and elegant evenings at sea.

Vatican City. St. Peter's Basilica and Ponte St. Angelo in Rome, Italy. Photo: istock

Our first stop was Civitavecchia, the gateway to the Eternal City of Rome.

From the grandeur of the Colosseum to the beauty of St Peter’s Basilica in Rome never fails to inspire.

Next came Livorno, where excursions led us to the Renaissance marvels of Florence and the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa — both cities bursting with history, art, and irresistible Italian charm.

Lynne Page

In Villefranche, we explored the French Riviera’s pastel-coloured waterfront and chic boutiques before sailing to Ajaccio, on the stunning island of Corsica.

Here, I joined a delightful honey-tasting excursion, discovering the island’s unique floral flavours — from chestnut to maquis — and learning about the proud Corsican beekeeping traditions.

Between ports, two leisurely days at sea offered time to relax and explore the ship.

Azura’s sun decks, spa, and entertainment kept us perfectly occupied, while the gentle rhythm of the sea provided the ideal backdrop for unwinding.

Evenings onboard were a highlight, with two formal nights adding a touch of glamour as guests dressed to impress.

Dining was a true culinary journey: the elegant Epicurean served refined dishes with artistic flair; Sindhu, by Atul Kochhar, offered contemporary Indian cuisine bursting with flavour; and The Glass House, created by wine expert Olly Smith, paired relaxed dining with exquisite wine selections.

Each restaurant showcased P&O’s dedication to quality and variety.

As we returned to Valletta, with its golden skyline glowing in the Mediterranean sun, I felt both refreshed and inspired.

This voyage aboard P&O Azura wasn’t just a cruise — it was a perfect blend of exploration, indulgence, and professional insight, reminding me why cruising remains one of the most rewarding ways to travel.