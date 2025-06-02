One of the world’s most luxurious trains will mark 25 years since returning to Lincolnshire.

The Northern Belle, known for its ornate 1930s Pullman-style carriages, made a grand entrance at Grantham station on May 31, 2000.

It was the train’s first journey in over 60 years, reviving a 1930s “Luxury Land Cruise” by the London & North Eastern Railway.

Steam locomotive 34067 Tangmere seen hauling The Northern Belle south over Ais Gill Viaduct along the Settle-Carlisle Railway on a stormy summer afternoon in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. Photo: Supplied

Nearly 200 VIPs, including football pundit Alan Hansen and TV soap stars, enjoyed champagne before a coach trip to Belvoir Castle for tea with the Duchess of Rutland.

Train manager James Humphries said: “Everybody was dressed up to the nines and the train looked absolutely splendid.

“It was a marvellous occasion.”

Lincoln, Gainsborough and Grantham to welcome luxury train with champagne lunches. Photo: Supplied

On the return journey, guests dined on a meal prepared by former QE2 head chef Simon Tanner, including his memorable strawberry and champagne soup.

Today, the Northern Belle is owned by Yorkshire businessman David Pitts and offers luxury day trips rather than week-long cruises.

Its interiors still feature marquetry and fine furnishings.

A taste of 1930s elegance returns to Lincolnshire with the Northern Belle. Photo: Supplied

One of the carriages, named Belvoir, includes floral and honeybee motifs crafted from rare woods.

The train, dubbed “Downton on wheels” and “the Grand Dame of luxury travel,” will return to Lincolnshire this summer.

It will call at Lincoln and Gainsborough on Wednesday, June 4, and at Grantham on Sunday, July 27, for champagne lunches and teas.

Fares start from £365. Visit www.northernbelle.co.uk for details.

Christmas lunch trips are also planned from all three stations in December.