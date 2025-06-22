If you're looking for a destination that blends dramatic landscapes, old-world charm and year-round spring-like weather, Madeira might just be Europe’s best-kept secret, writes Grantham travel expert Lynne Page.

Perched in the North Atlantic, about 600 miles southwest of Portugal, this lush Portuguese archipelago is a paradise for nature lovers, foodies and culture seekers alike.

Often called the “Island of Eternal Spring”, Madeira is a volcanic haven sculpted by deep ravines, soaring cliffs and subtropical forests.

Funchal bay Madeira Island Portugal Aerial view. Photo: istock

The capital city, Funchal, offers a gentle introduction: cobbled streets lined with jacaranda trees, bustling markets and vibrant painted doors in the Old Town.

A must-visit is the Mercado dos Lavradores, where exotic fruits and the island’s prized black scabbardfish offer a snapshot of Madeira’s rich culinary tapestry.

But Madeira’s magic lies beyond its capital. Venture inland and you’ll find the levadas—ancient irrigation channels-turned-hiking trails—that snake through the Laurisilva forest, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Levada do Caldeirão Verde or the breathtaking Vereda do Areeiro (linking two of the island’s highest peaks) promise awe-inspiring views and a sense of otherworldly solitude.

Wine lovers may already be familiar with Madeira’s namesake fortified wine. Tours through centuries-old wine lodges reveal not only the unique ageing process but also the island’s long-standing trade legacy.

Pair it with a local espetada—grilled beef skewered on bay laurel sticks—and you’ll understand why Madeira’s food is as memorable as its scenery.

Adventure seekers can paraglide over cliffs, dive into lava pools in Porto Moniz or whale-watch off the southern coast.

Prefer a slower pace? Botanical gardens, afternoon tea at Reid’s Palace and serene coastal drives will keep your days filled without ever feeling rushed.

Madeira is more than a destination; it’s an experience of natural wonder, warm hospitality and timeless charm.

For travellers craving a break from the usual European hotspots, this island quietly delivers unforgettable memories—without the crowds. It is certainly on my ‘book it’ list.