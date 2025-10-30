Home   Grantham   News   Article

Grantham New Youth Theatre brings Aladdin Jr to the Guildhall stage

By Daniel Jaines
Published: 08:00, 30 October 2025

Youth performers prepare to bring a touch of Disney magic to a town stage.

Grantham New Youth Theatre will bring Aladdin Jr to the Guildhall Theatre from Monday, November 3, to Thursday, November 6

The production, based on the 1992 Academy Award-winning film and the hit Broadway and West End show, follows Aladdin and his friends Babkak, Omar and Kassim as they discover a magic lamp that changes their fortunes.

Grantham New Youth Theatre to perform Disney classic from November 3 to 6.
Audiences can expect a vibrant mix of music, comedy and adventure as Aladdin seeks to earn the respect of Princess Jasmine and learns that his true worth lies within.

Tickets, priced at £11.50 (£11 concessions), are limited to four per customer.

