Youth performers prepare to bring a touch of Disney magic to a town stage.

Grantham New Youth Theatre will bring Aladdin Jr to the Guildhall Theatre from Monday, November 3, to Thursday, November 6

The production, based on the 1992 Academy Award-winning film and the hit Broadway and West End show, follows Aladdin and his friends Babkak, Omar and Kassim as they discover a magic lamp that changes their fortunes.

Grantham New Youth Theatre to perform Disney classic from November 3 to 6.

Audiences can expect a vibrant mix of music, comedy and adventure as Aladdin seeks to earn the respect of Princess Jasmine and learns that his true worth lies within.

Tickets, priced at £11.50 (£11 concessions), are limited to four per customer.