Children can enjoy a magical morning with Princess Elsa when she visits a town indoor play venue this summer.

The popular character will appear at Grantham’s Imagination Town, on Springfield Business Park, on Saturday, July 19, from 10am to 11am.

Young visitors are invited to dress as their favourite princesses for a fun-filled hour of singing, dancing, games and a chance to meet Elsa for photos.

A morning of songs, games and photos with Elsa at Grantham play venue.

Tickets cost £15 and can be booked via www.imaginationtown.co.uk.

Do you have an event coming up? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk