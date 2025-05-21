Work begins this week on a major EV project, including 24 ultra-rapid charging bays.

The project, led by BP Pulse and delivered by eSmart Networks, will involve the installation of around 1.5km of new high-voltage electricity cables from Springfield Road to west of the Trent and Harlaxton Roads junction in Grantham.

Work starts on Friday, May 24, and should finish by August 14.

Roadworks will start this week

The upgraded network will power a new electric vehicle charging hub, support regional EV drivers and help meet the UK’s ZEV mandate.

It will also help future-proof the area for electrification.

“This facility will enhance EV charging availability for the town,” said a spokesperson for eSmart Networks.

“It also ensures the area can support future growth in electric transport.”

To minimise disruption, temporary traffic management will be in place throughout the works.

One lane of the two-lane carriageway will be closed at a time, with single-file traffic controlled by temporary lights.

Signals will be manually operated and moved as needed, with weekend and off-peak work to speed progress.

Despite the scale of the project, electricity supplies will not be affected.

Both eSmart Networks and National Grid Electricity Distribution teams promise to ensure continuity of service throughout.

Drivers should allow extra time or take alternative routes.