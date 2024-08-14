There are heavy delays on the roads this afternoon with reports of a potential accident near Asda.

Several Facebook posts have suggested an incident has taken place in the A607 Broad Street/Brook Street area in Grantham.

Traffic maps, including the AA Traffic News website, are showing queuing and heavy delays along all roads out of the area, including the B1174, Barrowby Road, the A607, Sankt Augustin Way, and the B1174 along Watergate.

Traffic maps show heavy queues and delays in and out of the area from all sides. Image: AA Traffic News

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Lincolnshire Police has been contacted for more details.