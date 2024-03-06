Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Major disruption between Grantham and Newark North Gate after signal fault

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:21, 06 March 2024
 | Updated: 16:18, 06 March 2024

Trains are delayed following a signalling fault.

LNER trains between Grantham and Newark North Gate are affected.

The disruption is expected to last until the end of the day and passengers are advised not to travel.

Scenes at London King's Cross as trains through Grantham are affected.
Scenes at London King's Cross as trains through Grantham are affected.

Rail passengers can use their tickets on the following trains:

• TransPennine Express between Manchester, Leeds, York and Newcastle in both directions.

• Northern via any route, including services between Sheffield and Doncaster, Manchester and Leeds, Leeds and York, and between Leeds, Harrogate, Bradford and Skipton.​​​​​​

• East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras and Sheffield in both directions.

• CrossCountry between Sheffield, Doncaster, Leeds, York, Newcastle and Edinburgh in both directions.

• Great Northern and Thameslink between London Kings Cross and Stevenage, Peterborough in both directions.​​​​​​

• Hull Trains between London Kings Cross and Hull.

• Grand Central between London Kings Cross, York, Sunderland and Bradford in both directions

The trains may be cancelled or delayed up to 60 minutes.

Grantham Human Interest Traffic and Travel Transport Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE