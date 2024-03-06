Trains are delayed following a signalling fault.

LNER trains between Grantham and Newark North Gate are affected.

The disruption is expected to last until the end of the day and passengers are advised not to travel.

Scenes at London King's Cross as trains through Grantham are affected.

Rail passengers can use their tickets on the following trains:

• TransPennine Express between Manchester, Leeds, York and Newcastle in both directions.

• Northern via any route, including services between Sheffield and Doncaster, Manchester and Leeds, Leeds and York, and between Leeds, Harrogate, Bradford and Skipton.​​​​​​

• East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras and Sheffield in both directions.

• CrossCountry between Sheffield, Doncaster, Leeds, York, Newcastle and Edinburgh in both directions.

• Great Northern and Thameslink between London Kings Cross and Stevenage, Peterborough in both directions.​​​​​​

• Hull Trains between London Kings Cross and Hull.

• Grand Central between London Kings Cross, York, Sunderland and Bradford in both directions

The trains may be cancelled or delayed up to 60 minutes.