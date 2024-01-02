Work will begin later this week on the railway between Peterborough and Grantham.

Network Rail engineers will be carrying out the work on Saturday, January 6, Sunday, January 7, Saturday, January 13 and Sunday, January 14.

This forms part of the East Coast Digital Programme, costing £1 billion, which will see improvement to the trackworks, overhead line equipment adjusted, testing of new cabling and lineside signals removed and replaced with signalling displayed inside driver cabs.

Rail works to take place between Peterborough and Grantham.

At the same time, there will be work on improving mobile phone signal in the tunnels at King’s Cross Station.

Ricky Barsby, head of access and integration for East Coast Digital Programme, said: “Work is progressing well on this pioneering project and we continue to prepare the way for changing the way train services operate on the East Coast Main Line.

“This work has been scheduled years in advance and while we never want to disrupt passengers’ journeys, these upgrades are vital to delivering a more resilient, more reliable and greener railway for the future.

“We want to thank passengers for their patience and understanding and encourage them to check their journey before travelling.”

As a result of the works, there will be changes to rail services, with no long distance services into or out of King’s Cross.

LNER will run a reduced service of two trains in each direction.

There will be replacement coaches running between Grantham and Peterborough to Corby and Kettering where customers can join East Midlands Railway services to London St Pancras.

Hull Trains will also run a reduced train service of two trains in each direction which will divert and terminate in London St Pancras.

Lumo services will only operate between Edinburgh and Newcastle, with Grand Central operating no service on the affected days.

A spokesperson on behalf of LNER, Hull Trains, Lumo, and Grand Central said: “While there will be changes to services on these weekends, our teams will be working really hard to keep passengers moving and to get them to their destination as quickly as possible.

“The latest information can be found on our websites and through our social media channels and we encourage passengers to plan ahead before travelling.”

There will be more work taking place in February, between Saturday, February 17 and Tuesday, February 20.

