A major road will be closed overnight for about two months for roadworks.

The A52 at Bottesford will close from next Tuesday (February 25) until Thursday, April 17, as National Highways will be carrying out safety improvements and maintenance works.

The works will take place overnight from Monday to Friday, 8pm until 6pm, with a full road closure in place, including slip roads and crossover points where applicable.

The A52 at Bottesford will be closed for around two months. Photo: National Highways

They will include: improvement to signage, retexturing the concrete carriageway to improve the road surface, road markings and road studs and vegetation clearance.

Diversions will be in place along the A46 and A1.