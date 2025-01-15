A major road will be closed for three nights for essential maintenance.

The A52 Bridge End Road in Grantham will be closed from January 21 until January 23.

Lincolnshire County Council will be carrying out work including fixing potholes, studs and lining, patching, lighting and signs, ironwork repairs, kerbing and stone repairs and crack sealing.

The A52 in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

The road will be closed at night from 8pm until 4am and diversions will be put in place.