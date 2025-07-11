Rebuilding work will begin on a busy stretch of road that is full of cracks and potholes.

Lincolnshire County Council has announced that sections of the A607 between Lincoln and Grantham will be reconstructed - with road closures and diversion routes put in place - starting in early August.

While on-site, the highways team will also be carrying out additional works at various locations, including resurfacing footways and replacing kerbs where needed.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “In early August, we’ll be starting a two-and-a-half-month project to rebuild three failing sections of the A607 between Lincoln and Grantham – at Leadenham, Caythorpe and Carlton Scroop.

“The A607 in these areas is filled with cracks and potholes, so a decision has been made to fully rebuild the worst sections using over 8,000 tonnes of road-building materials, including aggregate and hot-rolled asphalt.

“In total, we’ll be rebuilding over two miles of road.”

All three locations will share the same diversion route, which will be via A607 Main Road / A607 Sleaford Road / A15 Sleaford Road / A15 / A153 Grantham Road / A607 Lincoln Road, and vice versa.

In Leadenham from Monday, August 4 works will be carried out between Sleaford Road and A607 Main Road for up to two weeks.

From Monday, August 18 works on the A607 between Carlton Scroop and Honington Fork will be happening for up to five weeks.

In Caythorpe, from Wednesday, September 17, workers will be on site at Lincoln Road layby to just past Caythorpe Heath Lane for up to four weeks.

Ms Cassar added: “These sorts of roadworks almost always cause some disruption to local people, but our team will do all they can to minimise this.

“The goal is to complete the whole project as quickly and efficiently as possible, without sacrificing quality, so that local people and commuters feel as little impact as possible.”

The will be carried out under daytime road closures, from 7.30am to 6pm on weekdays only.

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.