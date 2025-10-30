Children have been invited to a spooky arts and crafts event at at a town theatre for Halloween.

Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre will host a spooky arts and crafts workshop for children on Friday, October 31, at 2pm in the Guildhall Ballroom.

The session runs for 1 hour 30 minutes and young participants can get creative by making pumpkin suncatchers, designing their own monster masks, and crafting creepy crawlies garlands from recycled materials.

Children’s Halloween arts and crafts workshop returns to Grantham Guildhall.

The workshop is led by Hannah Peacock, who brings fun and imagination to every session.

The event is suitable for children aged three and over, and all young attendees must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets cost £5 per child, while adults do not need a ticket.

Spaces are limited to 30 children per session, so booking in advance is essential.